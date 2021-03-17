A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC begins Native American Awareness Week today
Lewis-Clark State College will hold its annual Native American Awareness Week this week with four Zoom presentations and a raffle. The theme for this year is “Sharing Identity” and the format has changed to all online presentations. Because of state and regional social distancing protocols, the annual Pow Wow will not be held this year. Two presentations are scheduled TODAY. The first presentation is at 10:30-11:45 A.M. at bit.ly/3rWUZdg featuring a panel discussion on “Nez Perce Tribe Economic & Environmental Opportunities,” focusing on land, water code and solar projects. The second presentation from NOON-1:15 P.M. TODAY at bit.ly/3bVglSO and will focus on Nez Perce language. The panelists will discuss their personal interest in Nimiipuutimt, recognizing elders along with storytelling.
