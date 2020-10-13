A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Washington candidates virtual debate set for tonight
A virtual debate and forum for Washington candidates is set for 6-8:15 TONIGHT. Zoom registration is at bit.ly/34PvEYC. The candidates include Superior Court Judge for Garfield, Asotin and Columbia counties; Asotin County commissioner District 1 and 2; PUD commissioner; Washington state House of Representatives 9th Legislative District; and U.S. House of Representatives 5th Congressional District. Questions for the candidates can be sent by email before the debate to govtrelations@lcvalleychamber.org. A replay will be available after 8:15 p.m. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lcvalleychamber.
