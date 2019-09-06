A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kamiah teen center’s grand opening is today
KAMIAH — The grand opening for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council and Youth Advisory Board teen center is set for 4-6 P.M. TODAY at 413 Main St. Participants can help name the center by voting for one of five finalists. The first 45 teens will receive a free Kub spirit pack to take to the Kamiah High School football game later in the evening. There will be free hot dogs and other refreshments available. The center is free to local youth ages 13-18 and offers a variety of teen-friendly activities such as pool, foosball, pingpong, cornhole, pinball, a music/movie area and a video gaming area.
‘Words & Light’ opening reception is today in Lewiston
A free opening reception for “Words & Light,” a photography exhibit with works by three artists, begins at 4:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy, of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman, of Philadelphia, and Chad Estes, of Boise. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
