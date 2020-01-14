A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Butterfly identifying presentation slated tonight in Lewiston
“Butterflies: Identification, Ecology and Citizen Science,” a presentation by Joel Sauder, is set for 6-8 TONIGHT at the Clearwater Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 3316 16th St., Lewiston. Sauder is regional diversity educator for the IDFG.
Colfax Downtown Association annual meeting is tonight
The Colfax Downtown Association’s annual meeting will begin at 6 TONIGHT at the Colfax Mercantile. This informal “meet and greet” session will offer information on CDA membership, B & O Tax Credits, and projects of the group, including the Colfax Mercantile, as well as the ways individuals can get involved. Refreshments will be served. Additional information can be found by calling Mary Davidson at (208) 316-2259 or Nancy Cochran at (509) 553-9344.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.