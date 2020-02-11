A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Butterfly talk set for IDFG in Lewiston
“Butterflies: Identification, Ecology and Citizen Science,” a presentation by Joel Sauder, is set for 6 TONIGHT at the Clearwater Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 3316 16th St., Lewiston. Sauder is regional diversity educator for the IDFG. This is a rescheduled event; it was postponed in January because of weather concerns.
Civility Project begins tonight in Orofino
The first evening visit of the Civility Project, sponsored by Lewis-Clark State College and the Lewiston Tribune is set for 7 TONIGHT at Ponderosa Restaurant and Brass Rail Lounge, 220 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
