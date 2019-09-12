A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
It’s opening night for ‘Sweeney Todd’at Lewiston venue
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, opens tonight. The show is set for 7:30 P.M. at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students ages 13 through college and $11 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the theater box office at (208) 746-3401, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org. The show will run at 7:30 P.M. TODAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 19-21 AND SEPT. 26-28, and 2 P.M. SEPT. 15, 22 AND 29.
Outdoor movie set for tonight in Kamiah
Kamiah’s Youth Advisory Board will show the movie “Shazam!” (PG-13) at dusk at about 7:30 TONIGHT outdoors at Riverfront Park on U.S. Highway 12 in Kamiah. There is no cost to attend and there will be concessions. Those younger than age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
