LWV forum to discuss program on early childhood development
Kayla Sprenger will discuss the Parents as Teachers program services at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The program is designed to provide parents with information and to help build their children’s intellectual, language, social and physical development from birth to age 3. Sprenger is the home visitation and health promotion program manager at Public Health — Idaho North Central District, which conducts the program.
Civility Project comes to Lapwai tonight
The Lewiston Tribune and Lewis-Clark State College’s final Civility Project is set for 7 TONIGHT at Lapwai, Pi-Nee-Waus and the Community Center, Moana’s Island Kitchen. A beverage and a treat will be provided. No RSVP is required.
