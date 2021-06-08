A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Food truck night continues at the Lewiston Fairgrounds
The Lewiston Food Truck Night for June is set for 5-9 TONIGHT at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There is no cost to enter or park. There will be a live band, food, drinks, desserts and a beer and wine garden. Pets are not allowed.
Trauma-informed care dinner, discussion set for Kamiah
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council will hold a discussion about trauma-informed care in Kamiah. There will be a free dinner served at 5:30 TONIGHT and the class will be from 6-7:30 P.M. at the Hearthstone Bakery, 502 Main St., Kamiah. Panelists include Kelly Lineberry, a local pastor; Sandy Russo, youth counselor; Peggy Flerchinger, educator and school administrator; Bill Arsenault, Kamiah Fire Chief and retired combat vet; Abraham Broncheau, Nez Perce Tribal member; and Students for Success Director Carrie Wiley, parent and recovery advocate. For more information or to register, contact Sharlene Johnson at upriverylc@gmail.com or call (208) 743-0392.
