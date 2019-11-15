A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Hard cider tasting on tap for Dad’s Weekend at WSU
Dad’s Weekend Hard Cider Tasting is from 4-7 TONIGHT at Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. The cost is $10.
Dance the night away at Moscow venue
Salsa night is set for 6-9 TONIGHT at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Dance lessons will be from 6-7 p.m. The cost is $4.
