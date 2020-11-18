A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Online play commemorates 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment
The Latah County Historical Society and League of Women Voters of Moscow are sponsoring a performance of the play “May’s Vote,” to be presented virtually by Key City Public Theatre. The presentation commemorates the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which paved the way for women to vote in all U.S. elections. The play was written by Toni Douglass in 1988 under a grant from the Washington State Centennial Commission. The play will be offered at 6 TONIGHT. To reserve a virtual seat at this production, go to keycitypublictheatre.org/2020/maysvote/, then select May’s Vote and scroll down Presenting Partners and Dates. The 45-minute play will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the actors.
Festival of Trees continues online today through Sunday
The 36th Annual Festival of Trees celebration will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s online silent auction will be held TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY with Community Tree Viewing offered at the Lewiston Red Lion Hotel’s Warrior Conference Room now through Nov. 28. There will also be a live online gala auction Saturday. More information and a full schedule of events is available at www.TriStateFestivalofTrees.org.
