Reggae/hip-hop on tap tonight in Moscow
A performance by reggae/hip-hop band El Dub will start at 8:30 TONIGHT at John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. The cost is $5.
“Shazam” on screen in Kamiah tonight
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board will show “Shazam!” (PG-13) for its final movie in the park of the summer. The movie will begin at dusk, around 8:30 TONIGHT, at Riverfront Park, U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah. Concessions will be provided. It is advised that attendees bring their own chairs or blankets.
