Moscow celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Storytellers from local American Indian tribes will explain their heritage during Moscow’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration from 5-6:30 P.M. TODAY at Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. The event will happen, rain or shine. It’s sponsored by the Moscow Human Rights Commission.
Ecosystem health the subject of talk at Colfax
Jane Lucas, a post-doctoral associate at the University of Idaho, will make a presentation titled “Ecosystem Health in the Age of Antibiotics” at 6 TONIGHT at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
