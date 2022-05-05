A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asotin County Library book sale
The Friends of Asotin County Library is holding its spring sidewalk book sale this week. The sale will take place from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., in Clarkston.
Free foot screening clinic at Tri-State Podiatry
Karl Johnson with Tri-State Podiatry will hold a free 15-minute foot health screening from 4-7 P.M. TODAY at 1119 Highland Ave. Suite 7, in Clarkston. The screening is open to the public, and all ages are welcome — masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.