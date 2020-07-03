A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
First territorial governor of Idaho presentation set today at Lewiston
“Wallace in the White House,” a presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, Idaho’s first territorial governor, is set for 3 P.M. TODAY outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho.
Live music tonight at Lindsay Creek Vineyards
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship instrumental group will play at 6 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet will be featured.
