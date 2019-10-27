A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Gifford bazaar set today will feature a variety of items
The Gifford Homemakers Club Fall Bazaar will feature a homemade soup lunch at 12:30 P.M. TODAY and a bazaar auction at 2 P.M. at the Gifford Community Building. Admission for adults is $5 and children younger than 6 get in free of charge. The bazaar will feature quilts, table runners, Christmas items, pillowcases and more.
Choral society’s 20th anniversary concert set in Uniontown today
“Thanks for the Memories,” the Palouse Choral Society’s 20th anniversary concert, is set for 4 P.M. TODAY at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. Boniface St., Uniontown. The cost is $20 for the regular price and $8 for students. Tickets may be purchased at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.