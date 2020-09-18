A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans group planning food drive today, Saturday at Lewiston locations
A food drive is planned for TODAY and SATURDAY at sites in Lewiston by the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council. Food donations, which will be given to the Community Action Food Bank, will be collected at A&B Foods locations at 1234 Eighth Ave. and 456 Thain Road, as well as Grocery Outlet at 117 Thain Road. Cash donations will be given to the Idaho Veterans Home Special Meals Program.
