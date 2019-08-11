A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Headquarters/Log Drive Picnic set for today at Lewiston park
The annual Headquarters/Log Drive Picnic, a reunion for those who lived and worked in the Headquarters area, is scheduled for NOON TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share; beverages and table service will be provided. Food will be served at 1 P.M.
Theater members to perform at Cordelia church
Members of APOD Productions theater company will stage brief scenes from classic plays and musicals at 2 P.M. TODAY outdoors on the grounds of the Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, in rural Latah County, southeast of Moscow. There is no cost to attend.
