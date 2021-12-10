A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas decorations sale set in Kendrick
The Kendrick Hill and Valley Garden Club will offer Christmas decorations at its annual sale, set for 8 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Kendrick Grange located on Main Street. The club will be accepting preorders for wreaths, swags, mantle swags, candy canes and centerpieces. Prices vary depending on size from small to large but range from $17 to $45 for large. Those who want to order are asked to call Germaine McCutcheon at (208) 289-3313. The club works for more than two weeks in late November and early December gathering greens and making Christmas wreaths, swags and centerpieces to raise money for community projects and high school scholarships.
