A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Clarkston hospital to host wellness fair today
Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus will host its first Health & Wellness Community Vendor Fair, called “New Year, New You.” The fair will be from 4-6 P.M. TODAY at the new Evergreen Estates Clearwater Conference Room, at 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston. Admission to the public is free and open to all ages. The fair is an opportunity to visit and ask questions with experts in their field and connect local and surrounding area residents to businesses that offer healthy lifestyle options.
Celtic music set for tonight in Lewiston
A Celtic and old-time music open jam is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.