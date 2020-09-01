A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Orofino farmers market is today
The Orofino Farmers Market will be from 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Washington Idaho Symphony launches virtual silent auction today
Starting TODAY the Washington Idaho Symphony will hold its first Virtual Silent Auction Fundraiser. Every two weeks, the symphony will feature a basket to bid on through an online form. The first auction basket is WIS themed and includes a WIS microfleece jacket, two CDs featuring WIS musicians and four tickets to any future WIS concert. Businesses wishing to donate items to be auctioned can contact the WIS office at (208) 874-4162 or by emailing info@wa-idsymphony.org. Additional information can be found at wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-1.
