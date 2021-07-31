A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Neighborhood yard sale is today
Various yard sales will open at 7 A.M. TODAY throughout Normal Hill in Lewiston. A map of sale locations can be found on the Normal Hill Neighborhood Yard Sale Facebook page.
Clarkston Farmers Market
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods and artisan crafts, including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork, as well as local entertainment talent. The market is scheduled to run through Sept. 25.
Cottonwood Summer Fest continues
Cottonwood’s Summer Fest continues TODAY and SUNDAY. Today’s events include a 7 a.m. breakfast, 10 a.m. parade on Main Street with lineup at 9:30 at Cottonwood City Park, lawn mower race at 11 a.m., kids dog show at 11:30 a.m., noon egg toss, 1 p.m. pingpong ball drop, 1:30 p.m. button draw, 2 p.m. watermelon-eating contest, 4 p.m. hay bale throw, 6 p.m. goldfish races and 7 p.m. street dance with live music. There will be a bounce castle and vendors throughout the day. An ATV fun run is set for Sunday.
