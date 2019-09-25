A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asylum, refugee issues in Idaho subject of Moscow talk
“Current Asylum and Refugee Issues in Idaho” is the title of a talk by Kathy Railsback at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum set for NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Railsback is director of the Immigration Clinic and is a lecturer on immigration law and policy at the University of Idaho College of Law in Moscow.
Environmental talk is set for tonight in Pullman
A talk by Robert D. Bullard titled “The Quest for Environmental, Climate, Racial, and Economic Justice in the United States” is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Compton Union Building Junior Ballroom, Washington State University, Pullman. Bullard also will accept WSU’s 2019 William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice. He is distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University.
