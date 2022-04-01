A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Idaho Foodbank Food Distribution set for Lewiston today
A community food distribution will start at 10 A.M. TODAY until the last box is handed out at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Unit A, Lewiston. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility is required. Additional information on this event and others like it in the area is at idahofoodbank.org or call (208) 746-2288. The distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods.
Opening art reception set for Clarkston today
Valley Art Center will feature artists of the Salmon River Art Guild, Frank and Marlene Mignerey with an opening reception from 4-7 P.M. TODAY. The center is at 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Additional information is at lcvalleyartcenter.org.
Fish fry set for Lewiston
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus Council 1024 is offering a fish fry from 5-7 P.M. TODAY at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for take out will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.
