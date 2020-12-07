A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Wreath-laying ceremony marking Pearl Harbor attack is this morning
A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at 11 A.M. TODAY, consisting of a wreath laying with honors at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, will be visible from the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail or the Interstate Bridge.
There will also be a flyover, depending on the weather, a gun salute and taps from the levee, courtesy of the Marine Corps League.
In the case of high winds, the wreath laying will consist of a brief ceremony and laying from the walkway on the Blue Bridge.
