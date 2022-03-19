A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Home and Garden Show continues this weekend
The Home and Garden Show and Sale, which started Friday at the Nez Perce County Fair Building, will continue 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY and 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY. Entry is free with a discount coupon and two cans of food, or $3 at the door.
Memorial for Cheff planned for this afternoon
A celebration of the life and career of the late Ed Cheff is scheduled for 1 P.M. TODAY at Harris Field on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. Cheff, who died in January at age 78, coached the LCSC baseball team to 16 national championships and 1,705 wins during 34 years at the Warriors’ helm. The event will be held at the P1FCU Activity Center if there is inclement weather. The memorial also will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend. A reception will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.