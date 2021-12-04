A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC Craft Fair returns today
After being canceled last year, the Lewis-Clark State College Craft Fair is back and will be held from 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at three locations on campus. The event will be held at LCSC’s Williams Conference Center, Student Union Building/Center for Student Leadership and the Activity Center Auxiliary Gym, all located closely to each other. There is not cost to attend the fair. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the event. Face coverings are required indoors at all times for the three facilities.
Olde-Fashioned Christmas set for Kamiah
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council will present the third annual “An Olde-Fashioned Christmas” TODAY at the Kamiah American Legion Hall. This is a family-friendly event with a variety of Christmas activities. Free events for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. include chestnuts roasting, photos with Santa, sugar cookie decorating, gingerbread house making, face painting, Santa letter-writing, free personalized Santa hats for all youth, holiday crafts and demos starting hourly. Other events include Christmas carriage rides from noon to 4 p.m.; Christmas Cookie Contest entries due at 4 p.m., judging will take place at 5 p.m., and winners will be announced at 6 p.m.; Olde-Fashioned Christmas Show at 6 p.m. A pie social will take place during intermission, with locally baked pies being sold by the slice. A full schedule of events can be found on the UYLC Facebook page.
