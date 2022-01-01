A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Hike virtually today
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will feature a virtual First Day Hike TODAY. Participants can hike anywhere, anytime today and record total miles hiked at tinyurl.com/4653vvc8. Hells Gate State Park’s in-person first day hike has been canceled because of inclement weather and freezing temperatures, making the trails unsafe for hiking.
Hangover Run planned for this morning at Lewiston
The Seaport Striders Running Club’s 2022 Hangover Run is planned for 10 A.M. TODAY starting near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers in Lewiston. Registration will be from 9:30-9:55 A.M. at the confluence parking lot. It is free to enter. There will be a 4- or 9-mile course. More information is available by calling (208) 746-8121 or going to bit.ly/32Mu0JO.
Polar Bear Plunge returns
The Polar Bear Plunge returns this year beginning at NOON TODAY at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina boat ramp in Clarkston. It is recommended participants show up early as the plunge typically lasts only a few minutes. Shoes, hats and towels are recommend for all those taking the plunge.
