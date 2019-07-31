A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pullman Farmers Market slated for this afternoon
The Pullman Farmers Market is scheduled for 3:30-6:30 P.M. TODAY at the Brelsford WSU Vistors Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm products, artisan goods and hand-made items will be on sale.
Folk rock on tap at One World Cafe in Moscow
Jesse Crowley of the band Tiny Boats will bring his brand of folk rock to Moscow at 7 TONIGHT. The concert will be at One World Cafe, at 533 S. Main St. There is a suggested donation of $3 to $5.
