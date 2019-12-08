A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asotin church will offer a free meal today
The Asotin United Methodist Church will serve a free community dinner at NOON TODAY. The meal will be served in the Education Building (behind the church) at 313 Second St., Asotin.
Pullman show tonight explores astrobiology
“Distant Worlds — Alien Life?,” a planetarium show about the state of astrobiology, is set for 5 TONIGHT at Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. The cost is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.
