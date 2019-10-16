A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston Foodbank marks anniversary
The Idaho Foodbank is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month, and the Lewiston branch will mark the occasion with an open house from 8:30 A.M. TO 3:30 P.M. TODAY. There will be cake in the lobby and tours of the warehouse. The Lewiston branch is located at 3331 10th St. in the Lewiston Orchards.
Town hall meeting to discuss proposed Asotin County jail
An Asotin County town hall meeting is slated for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., in the Clarkston Heights. The topic of discussion is a proposed new jail and presentation by a jail advisory committee. This is the last of four meetings on the new jail, and the public will be allowed to ask questions during the two-hour session. A 0.3 percent sales tax proposal, known as Proposition No. 1, is going before Asotin County voters when ballots are mailed out Friday. If approved, the tax will be dedicated to building and operating a new jail.
