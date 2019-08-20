A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Environmental club offers bee box workshop
The Friends of Phillips Farm will hold a free native bee box workshop from 6:30-8:30 TONIGHT at the Phillips Farm County Park on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow. Participants will make native bee boxes to be placed at the wetlands restoration site at the park, and make their own native bee boxes to take home. Members of the Moscow High School Environmental Club will conduct the workshop. Club member Nicole Xiao will teach participants about the importance of native pollinators on the Palouse.
‘Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?’
The Wine & Wisdom conversation series concludes TONIGHT with a presentation set for 6:30 P.M. at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Washington State University professor Rebecca Craft will give a presentation titled “Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?” Craft will explain the history of marijuana use and policy in the U.S., explore shifts in public perception and discuss the latest research. There is no cost to attend, and wine will be available for purchase.
