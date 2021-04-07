A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Plight of Indigenous women the subject of presentation
“Tribal, State, and Federal Laws, and the Plight of Indigenous Women” will be presented during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY via Zoom. Presenters Julie Leavitt and Jeanette Moody will discuss the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in the United States and Canada. Moody is a second-year law student at University of Idaho College of Law and Leavitt is also in her second year of law school at UI. Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.