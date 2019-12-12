A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Build a house (the gingerbread variety) today in Deary
A free gingerbread house making event is set for 3-6 P.M. TODAY at Deary Community Library. All supplies will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a favorite decorating material. Parents are encouraged to participate and preregistration is recommended. For more information or to preregister, contact Brittany Griffin, Deary branch manager, at (208) 877-1664 or deary@latahlibrary.org.
‘Sherlock Holmes’ reading and discussion tonight in Moscow
Robert Perret, of Troy, author of “Dead Ringers: Sherlock Holmes Stories,” will hold a reading and discussion at 6 TONIGHT at Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
