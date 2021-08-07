A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Deary Friendship Days set for today
Deary Friendship Days will begin at 6 A.M. TODAY, starting with a pancake breakfast hosted by local EMTs and firefighters, culminating in an evening street dance with live music and late-night biscuits and gravy at local watering hole Fuzzy’s. A full schedule for the festival can be found on the Whitepine Lions Club Facebook page at this link: bit.ly/2VzyXSu.
Shakespeare in Pullman tonight
The Pullman Civic Theatre’s rescheduled Shakespeare Tour is set for 5 TONIGHT at the Lawson Gardens. The event will be set up as a tour around Lawson Gardens. Actors will be stationed at various points around the park and will perform their piece for groups of as many as six. There will be a food truck and a beer/wine garden. Tickets will be available at the check-in section for $5 the day of the event. Food and drink tickets sold separately.
