Live theater tonight at Lewiston library
The Lewis-Clark State College Theatre Program will present a live version of “Tiger-Tiger, Is It True?” by Byron Katie and Hans Wilhelm for Pajama Storytime at 5:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Snacks will be provided.
Comedian takes stage at LCSC tonight
Alex Zaniac will perform prop comedy beginning at 8 TONIGHT at the Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. There is no cost to attend.
