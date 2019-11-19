A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Falling Trees’ among others on display at UI
An exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles is at the Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. The series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” The hours are 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M. TUESDAY-SATURDAY AND 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. SUNDAY. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 7.
Learn about the history of Nez Perce County theaters
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County” is an exhibit on display at the Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. The hoursare 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TUESDAY-SATURDAY. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 31.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.