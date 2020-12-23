A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI brings back ‘A Christmas Carol’ tonight only
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts is bringing back “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens for one night only at 6 TONIGHT. The prerecorded livestream performance will feature professor David Lee-Painter as the infamous Scrooge and students from the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. Adapted for the stage by Kendra Phillips, a Master of Fine Arts candidate in theater, and directed by Craig A. Miller, the play is a fresh retelling of Ebenezer Scrooge’s self-reflective journey from miserly wretchedness to merry redemption. Tickets are free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for families. Registration is at www.uidaho.edu/6pm-christmas.
