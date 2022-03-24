A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
WAA Week of Giving continues through Friday
The Lewis-Clark State College Warrior Athletic Association continues its annual Week of Giving through Friday. In conjunction with the Warriors Week of Giving, WAA’s annual Wake Up with the Warriors event will be held virtually at 8 A.M. TODAY online at lcwarriors.com/donate. For more information or to donate, contact the athletics department at (208) 792-2275 or lcwarriors.com/donate.
Historical museum spring lecture series continues today
Professor Amy Canfield will give a lecture titled “The Politics of Protest: How Women Won the Vote” at 4 P.M. TODAY in the Johanna Room at the Spirit Center at Saint Gertrude’s Monastery in Cottonwood. Masks are required.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.