Clarkston FFA Chapter collecting donations
The Clarkston FFA Chapter’s annual Stock the Trailer event is set for 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the Clarkston Walmart parking lot, 306 Fifth St. FFA members will collect nonperishable food items, personal care items, paper products and other supplies such as laundry detergent that will be donated to the Asotin County Food Bank. In addition, Clarkston FFA is partnering with Homes of Hope to collect new pajamas and board games for local foster children aged newborn to 17.
Veterans parade set for Lewiston today
The LC Valley Veterans Council Veterans Parade is set for 11:11 A.M. TODAY on Lewiston’s Main Street.
