A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Author signing her novel at Clarkston bookstore today
Annie Lampman, associate professor of honors creative writing at Washington State, will sign her new book, “Sins of the Bees,” from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston. Lampman grew up in Headquarters and attended Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho. Her novel is a Pegasus/Simon & Schuster Crime book.
‘The High Note’ set for drive-in movie at UI campus
Tonight’s drive-in movie is “The High Note” (PG-13) set for 7:30 TONIGHT (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) at the Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. The cost is $20 per vehicle. Info: bit.ly/2IHqu9L.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.