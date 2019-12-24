A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Methodists’ combined service will be in Lewiston
A combined service of Lewiston’s First United Methodist Church and Clarkston’s United Methodist Church will begin at 6 P.M. TONIGHT with congregational singing and the Rev. Cody Stauffer’s message titled “Lessons and Carols.” A prelude of Christmas carols will be performed with handbells, and the combined church choirs will sing a variety of music with soloists. The joint service is at the Lewiston church, 1906 Broadway Drive.
Lewiston church to hold candlelight Christmas Eve service
Trinity Lutheran Church’s candlelight Christmas Eve service is set for 7 TONIGHT. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
