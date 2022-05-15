A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Spirit of the Water totem pole coming to Lewiston on Monday
The Spirit of the Waters totem pole, which is being taken around the Pacific Northwest as part of a campaign that’s calling for the removal of the four lower Snake River dams, will appear at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston from 8:30 a.m. TO 2 P.M. MONDAY. There will be speakers from Native American tribes on the west side of Washington, as well as from the Nez Perce Tribe. There is no cost to attend.
Nez Perce County to test election equipment Monday
Nez Perce County officials are planning to test their election equipment at 2:30 P.M. MONDAY at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main St., Lewiston, in the Auditor Recorder’s office. The general public is invited to attend. The test will be done to certify the accuracy of the equipment before Tuesday’s primary election.
