A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Color run to support Type 1 diabetes slated for this morning
The second annual Hometown T1D Color Run is set for 9 A.M. TODAY at Kiwanis Park, Snake River Avenue, Lewiston. The event includes 3K and 5K courses, with all proceeds going toward supporting families with Type 1 diabetes. Check-in begins at 8 A.M. The cost is $30 for the regular price, free for those 2 and younger. Those interested can register online at www.home townt1d.org.
Lewiston Food Truck Night scheduled for this evening
A Lewiston Food Truck Night is scheduled for 4-10 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. At least 10 vendors are scheduled to be on hand. The band Steven K and the Bounty Hunters is scheduled to perform.
