Play bunco and eat tacos tonight in Clarkston
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary is offering an evening of bunco and tacos TONIGHT at the Eagles Lodge at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be offered for sale starting at 5 P.M., with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. Game buy-in is $10. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
Visit the lights tonight in Lewiston
Locomotive Park’s Winter Spirit lights will be illuminated from 4:30 P.M.-MIDNIGHT TODAY. The park lights are also lit 5-7 A.M. every morning. The fireplace will be on from 5:30-10 P.M. TODAY.
