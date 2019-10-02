A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Book sale begins today at the Asotin County Library
The Friends of the Asotin County Library Fall Book Sale will be from 6-8 TONIGHT at the library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. The sale will also run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and FRIday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Town hall meeting on proposed Asotin County jail is tonight
A town hall meeting on a proposed Asotin County Jail will be conducted at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston. An advisory committee will present information about building a new jail and a proposed 0.3 percent sales tax. After the presentation, the panel will field questions from the audience.
