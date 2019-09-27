A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Veterans rummage sale is today and Saturday in Clarkston
The Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary No. 1443 will hold a rummage sale from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY AND SATURDAY at the VFW Hall, 829 15th St., Clarkston. Proceeds will benefit veterans, their families and the community.
Bunco and tacos on menu tonight at Clarkston venue
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary is offering an evening of bunco and tacos TONIGHT at the Eagles Lodge, at 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Tacos will be offered for sale starting at 5 P.M., with bunco starting at 6:30 P.M. Game buy-in is $10, and the public is welcome. Half of the game proceeds will go to winners, with the remainder funding auxiliary and aerie projects.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.