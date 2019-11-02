A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Winchester craft fair, soup kitchen set today at community center
The Christmas in the Pines Craft Fair is set for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Community Center in Winchester. Admission is $1 or a can of food for a food bank. A soup kitchen will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes soup, rolls, pie, coffee or punch; the cost is $5.
Improv show in Clarkston to benefit local Young Life group
An improv comedy show featuring Kent Williams and Terry Lomax, both of Portland, will be from 1—3 P.M. TODAY at the Clarkston High School auditorium. This event is a fundraiser to benefit Lewis-Clark Valley Young Life. The cost is $10 per person or $25 per family.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.