Clarkston Farmers Market set for today
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods and artisan crafts, including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork, plus local entertainment talent. The market is scheduled to run through Sept. 25.
Asotin Days begin today
Asotin Days will run TODAY through Sunday. There will be community yard sales, games, museum tours, vendors, car show, cornhole tourney and more. A full list is available bit.ly/CityofAsotinEvents.
