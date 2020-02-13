A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk on Clarkston history set for tonight
As part of the Twin Rivers Genealogy Society’s meeting, Carol Simon-Smolinski will give a talk on her new book, “Just Add Water, From Barren Jawbone Flat to Bountiful Clarkston, Washington 1890-1940,” set for 7 TONIGHT at Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. A meeting will follow.
Civility Project continues in Lewiston
The Lewiston Tribune and Lewis-Clark State College’s Civility Project continues at 7 TONIGHT at Ernie’s Steakhouse, 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston. A beverage and a treat will be provided. No RSVP is required.
