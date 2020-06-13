A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Farmers markets set for Moscow and Clarkston today
The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown Moscow. More information can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market. The Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at Beachview Park on Chestnut Street.
Virtual quilt show and silent auction set today in Genesee
The Genesee Quilt Group 2020 Show display, online auction and raffle is TODAY. Quilts will be on display outside of the P1FCU, Fir and Walnut streets, Genesee. Quilts may be viewed, silent auction items may be bid on and raffle tickets may be purchased online at www.charityauction.bid/geneseequiltshow.
